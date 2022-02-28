Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

PCTY opened at $207.50 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

