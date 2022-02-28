PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0457 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00109121 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

