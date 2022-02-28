Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.67.

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 27,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 795.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 459,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pearson by 2,690.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

