Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 630 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.67.
Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 27,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
