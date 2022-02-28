Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,636,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Peloton Interactive worth $229,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 744,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

