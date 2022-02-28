Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

PBA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $33.55. 92,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,301. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -139.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,327,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 1,505,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 570,264 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 246,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 166,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

