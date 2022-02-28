Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.25.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,967. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.01. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$43.09.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

