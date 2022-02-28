PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Acquires $235,063.00 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,285. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.10%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.