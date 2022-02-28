Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 2,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

