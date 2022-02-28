Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.28

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $39.13 million and $595,451.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024448 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 138,086,780 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.