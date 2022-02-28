Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 343,078 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,078 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $30,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,463. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

