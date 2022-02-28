Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,507 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of BioAtla worth $25,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. 1,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,913. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 24,321 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $560,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,206 shares of company stock valued at $764,744. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

