Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,755 shares during the period. Zymeworks makes up 1.5% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 7.90% of Zymeworks worth $106,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ZYME traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 44,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $39.41.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

