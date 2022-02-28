Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,322,427 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.77% of ADMA Biologics worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

