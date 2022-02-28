Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.80% of Relay Therapeutics worth $61,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $499,865 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,256. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.