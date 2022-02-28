Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $10.78 Million Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of 1Life Healthcare worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Amundi bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

