Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 589,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Health Catalyst worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

HCAT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. 5,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

