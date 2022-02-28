Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $32.70 Million Position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 3.89% of CareMax worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $50,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CareMax by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of CareMax by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 238,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

CMAX traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74. CareMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

