Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,055,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,794,185 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.01% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 834,504 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NEPT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,362. The company has a market cap of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.27. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.