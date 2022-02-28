Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $90.28 Million Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.84% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $90,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 287,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.