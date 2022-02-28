Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $13.75 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

BIIB stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $200.36 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.