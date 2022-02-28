Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $6.47 Million in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,867. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.