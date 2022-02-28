Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $17.18 Million Investment in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,476,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,175,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.59% of Absci as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absci alerts:

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Shares of Absci stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $9.48. 17,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Absci Corp has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABSI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Absci Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.