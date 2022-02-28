Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $18.08 Million Investment in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.63% of Immuneering as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,108. Immuneering Corp has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

