Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 2,886,286 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio accounts for about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.52% of IVERIC bio worth $121,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $5,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $11,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 31,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,925. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

