Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 3,438,114 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics comprises 3.6% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 9.53% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $253,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,064,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

