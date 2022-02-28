Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.52. 3,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,652. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,143.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.