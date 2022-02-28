Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,975,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $22,770,000.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock worth $184,199 in the last quarter.

Sema4 stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

