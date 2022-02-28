Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,667,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of HLTH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. 8,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,405. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

