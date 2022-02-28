Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 106,910 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,910 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Kronos Bio worth $50,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 75.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 100.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 163,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,395. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRON shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

