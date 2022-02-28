Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 194,867 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,867 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of Establishment Labs worth $36,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,326. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

