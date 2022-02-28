Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 363,789 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,789 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 4.26% of Oncorus worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 84.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 149.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,094. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Oncorus Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.