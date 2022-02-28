Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 441,342 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 441,342 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 3.58% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 2,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

