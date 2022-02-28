Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 444,843 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,843 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after buying an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. 6,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,303. The stock has a market cap of $740.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

PMVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

