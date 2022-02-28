Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 750,000 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Zymergen worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zymergen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

In related news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 over the last quarter.

Shares of ZY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,705. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

