Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $8.85 Million Position in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $28,324,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 214,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40.

SGHT traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

