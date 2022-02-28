Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 987,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,370,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Tyra Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $22,844,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,814,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $111,228,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,724. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

