Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 11,213 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

