Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 369,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September makes up 2.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 7.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

