Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $1.38 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $143.26 million and $2.87 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.20 or 0.99862499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00269151 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

