PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Lowell W. Robinson Acquires 350 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Lowell W. Robinson purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $14,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.62.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 55.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

