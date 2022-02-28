Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $399,067.06 and approximately $16,279.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003967 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

