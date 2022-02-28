PIN Market Capitalization Reaches $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.58 or 0.06752989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,322.14 or 0.99998460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

