Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $99.05 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

