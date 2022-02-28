Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allbirds in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BIRD has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of BIRD opened at $7.86 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

