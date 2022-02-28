Piper Sandler Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

BHC stock opened at C$30.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$43.97.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.