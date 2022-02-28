Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $790,848.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $205.48 million and approximately $790,848.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00277096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00090078 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,537,462 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

