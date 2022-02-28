PIXEL Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,987.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,473.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00778253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00205088 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00034811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.