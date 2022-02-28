Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.55

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 4735551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the third quarter worth $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.