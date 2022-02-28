Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.55

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 4735551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUKOY. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil during the third quarter worth $371,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

