Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.40. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $84.55. 68,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.