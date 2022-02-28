Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

